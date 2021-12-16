Sask. residents 18 and older eligible for COVID-19 booster shots, effective Monday

Saskatchewan is expanding its COVID-19 booster shot program in the face of the Omicron variant threat.

As of Dec. 20, everyone 18 and older will be eligible for a third COVID-19 vaccine dose three months after their second dose.

People are also encouraged to pick up rapid test kits, which are available for free. You can find locations for the kits here .

Over eight million kits have been distributed to date, according to the province, with an additional four million on the way.

The uptake for booster and third doses among eligible people is 38 per cent to date, the province said, with more than 159,649 administered.

"We're providing the tools to Saskatchewan people here today. We're asking them to utilize and avail themselves of those tools," Premier Scott Moe said at a news conference on Thursday.

He said Saskatchewan residents need to exercise a "significant degree of caution" as the Omicron variant rapidly spreads in Canada.

"It doesn't mean we have to stay at home. It doesn't mean that we can't do the things and see the people we know and love, but use the tools that are available that were not available a year ago," Moe said.

Moe called the Omicron variant the "most significant challenge yet" during the COVID-19 pandemic. Saskatchewan residents should assume community spread of Omicron is happening in the province, he said.

Saskatchewan had reported five confirmed COVID-19 cases stemming from the Omicron variant as of Wednesday.

Moe said Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab is working on modelling that factors in Omicron.