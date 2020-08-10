Premier Moe says he regrets taking close, unmasked photo with ice cream shop owners

Premier Scott Moe came under fire this week after a photo-op where he was without a mask while in close contact with people outside of his bubble.

In a photo posted to Facebook Sunday, Moe and his wife stood with three women who run Lil Bean Ice Cream in Rosthern, Sask., where the couple stopped while on a trip to Saskatoon.

"While we were outside and together only briefly to take the picture, I recognize that we should have stood further apart in order to practise proper physical distancing," Moe said in a written statement.

"I regret that my error in judgment has caused difficulty for a small business started by two young entrepreneurs."

Online commentators called Moe hypocritical for telling people in Saskatchewan to stay vigilant in regards to the COVID-19 pandemic, but not following his own recommendations.

Just days prior he tweeted that people should keep their circle small and "wear a mask when distancing may be difficult."

In a tweet on Thursday, Aug. 6, Moe recommended people continue distancing and wearing masks. (Twitter/Scott Moe)

In response to the photo, one Twitter use said, "And we wonder why we don't have a mask directive in Saskatchewan. Unbelievable."

"I wonder if anyone washed their hands because they aren't social distancing or wearing a mask in close proximity of others. Unless, of course, these random servers are part of Moe's bubble," wrote another.

Saskatchewan NDP Leader Ryan Mieli said he thinks it further illustrates that Moe has not had an appropriate response to COVID-19.

"We've got a premier who has not modelled taking this seriously on multiple occasions," said Mieli.

"He's given mixed messages throughout, from the early days when he was too busy planning a snap election to be planning for a pandemic, to mixed messages he's sent throughout regarding how people should distance, to his big reluctance to promote mask use."

The ice cream shop deleted the image from its social media page after backlash. The owners declined to comment.

Moe has also removed the photo, which he had posted on Sunday. He said he wanted to follow the business in taking it down.