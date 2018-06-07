'We hear the silence': Premier Moe not attending Sask. Pride parades

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe will not be attending the Regina or Saskatoon Pride, with his office citing scheduling conflicts.

Moe missed the events in 2018 as well.

"The lack of presence is noticed. It's really vital and important to have folks like the premier present at Pride," said Dan Shier, Co-Chair of Queen City Pride.

Regina's Pride festival is celebrating its 30th birthday this year, with 45 events scheduled. Shier said those who cannot make the parade have a chance to get to another event.

"We hope to see the leadership of all parties present because we hear the silence when they're not there and we hope to be able to work with them in the future."

Dan Shier is the Co-Chair of Queen City Pride. (CBC)

"Politicians are so critical to pushing forward the rights and lobbying the government. It's really important to have that presence of our political parties, those in power and those opposing," said Shier.

Moe to miss but cabinet colleagues will be at parades

Moe was in Calgary Monday and Tuesday speaking at the Global Petroleum Show.

"Premier Moe is out of the province during Queen City Pride, and at this point does not plan to attend Saskatoon Pride due to scheduling conflicts with commitments in his constituency," Jim Billington, Moe's press secretary, said in an emailed statement.

Minister of Advanced Education Tina Beaudry-Mellor will have a float in this Saturday's Queen City Pride Parade. Deputy Premier Gord Wyant and Minister of Justice Don Morgan are set to participate in the Saskatoon Pride Parade on June 22.

"Our government is proud to support the LGBTQ community, and several members of the Saskatchewan Party caucus, as well as our supporters, will participate in pride events across the province," Billington said.

Moe should be there, says NDP leader

The Saskatchewan NDP plans to have MLAs at both Pride parades, with leader Ryan Meili to walk in the Saskatoon parade.

Meili said Moe is following the path of former Premier Brad Wall, who didn't walk in Pride parades.

"He needs to be the premier for the whole province. It's a clear pattern and it's a pattern that's been repeated," Meili said.

"These events were not a surprise. I think the decision not to, as every year under Brad Wall, shows where his priorities are."

Regina Mayor Michael Fougere and Regina Chief of Police Evan Bray are both set to attend Saturday's parade.