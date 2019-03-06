New
Premier Scott Moe learns to dance like a moose
Linda Otnes Henriksen, vice-mayor of the Norwegian municipality of Stor-Elvdal, taught Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe a moose dance Wednesday.
A photo opportunity featuring Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe, Moose Jaw Mayor Fraser Tolmie and Linda Otnes Henriksen, Vice-Mayor of Stor-Elvdal, Norway, turned into a dance lesson Wednesday afternoon.
You can view the result for yourself:
Henriksen came to Saskatchewan to meet with Tolmie, setting the stage for peace after weeks of pointed banter over which town boasted the biggest moose statue in the world.
After discussing a recently declared "Moose Truce" and smiling for some photos, Henriksen taught Premier Moe the dance, which is featured a Visit Norway video.
