Sask. premier and health minister monitoring for symptoms after exposure at news conference

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe and Health Minister Paul Merriman were possibly exposed to COVID-19 during a news conference on Dec. 30.

Both are self-monitoring for symptoms of COVID-19, a spokesperson for the province said.

The spokesperson said someone who attended Thursday's COVID-19 briefing at the legislature has since tested positive for the coronavirus. They said the premier and health minister have since taken rapid tests.

Moe took off his mask several times to speak and answer questions during the news conference.

The government said the person who tested positive does not work at the legislature and all COVID-19 protocols were followed.