Sask. Premier condemns outgoing MLA who said 'all lives matter' in farewell speech

An outgoing MLA's "all lives matter" comments were condemned by Premier Scott Moe on Friday.

Eleven people either retiring or not seeking re-election in the fall were given the floor of the Saskatchewan legislature to give a farewell speech.

Outgoing SaskParty MLA Greg Brkich shared thoughts and reflections on his two decades of public service.

Near the end of his speech, he lamented how statues and symbols of the past were being torn down.

"You know, that doesn't change history, and history wasn't that great back then," a transcript of Brkich's remarks said.

"There were mistreatments, but change is coming in places like [the legislature]."

Brkich cautioned those who will return to the legislature to not be swayed by "social activists" who he viewed as a "very loud" and "very small minority" of people in Canada.

He concluded his remarks, saying that he'd learned to treat people with dignity and respect before becoming a politician and he did his best to do just that as an MLA.

Then he stated: "So, to me, all lives matter. Thank you Mr. Speaker."

Premier Scott Moe distanced himself and the government from Brkich's remarks following Friday's COVID-19 update.

"Those comments shouldn't have been made in the House," Moe said.

"They shouldn't have been made by the individual, due to the controversy of this conversation, and they're just not helpful to where we are going as a society and the conversation that we are having as a society."

Phrase used in Manitoba

Last month, Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister also used the phrase "all lives matter" when he was speaking about a Winnipeg protest.

At the time, Elsa Kaka, a Winnipeg law school graduate and host of The Ordinary Black Girl Podcast, called the premier's comments tone-deaf.

"'All lives matter' is a deeply offensive and problematic phrase that has been used to derail and disregard the Black Lives Matter movement," Kaka said in an interview.

Pallister said he didn't realize a phrase is often used to diminish the Black Lives Matter movement — and regrets the fact some people may have interpreted his comment as racist.

"I find it hard to believe that he didn't know that, but if that is in fact true, then I think it indicates that he is paying little attention to the Black Lives Matter movement," Kaka said.