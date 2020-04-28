Pregnant woman injured in Saskatoon hotel fire

A pregnant woman received some injuries but managed to get herself to safety during a hotel fire in Saskatoon on Monday.

It happened over the noon hour at the Westgate Inn at 2501 22nd Street W.

The woman was treated at the scene and later transported to hospital for further treatment. The fire department described her injuries as minor.

Crews got the call at 12:19 p.m. CST.

Battalion chief Bill Riley said there were flames and black smoke visible as fire department vehicles approached.

Two rooms on the second floor were "fully involved" in fire when the trucks pulled up.

"The good thing was, believe it or not, the flames were exposed, and our guys got a really quick hit on the fire, got it knocked down," Riley said.

7 others rescued from building

Firefighters needed to assist six occupants off of a balcony using ladders. They also rescued one occupant from a first-floor room directly below the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Damage has been estimated at $400,000 and the structure has been labelled as uninhabitable, the department said.