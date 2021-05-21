As variants surge, researcher urges pregnant people to get COVID-19 vaccine

At over six months pregnant, Emery Alberts-Wagner is happy to have gotten her first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. The Regina woman said she had no hesitations about getting one after reading up on any risks it could pose to pregnant people.

"I wanted to take that extra step and make sure my baby's nice and protected when they're born and I'm nice and protected now," she said.

Alberts-Wagner said she wasn't concerned about possible side effects from a COVID-19 vaccine.

"From what I was reading, it would be far worse if I was to get COVID than anything that could possibly happen from this vaccine."

Pregnant people in Saskatchewan have been eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine since the middle of April. (Dragan Grkic/Shutterstock)

With the rapid spread of contagious coronavirus variants Daniel MacPhee, an associate professor of reproductive sciences at the University of Saskatchewan, says pregnant people should get vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as they can.

MacPhee and his colleagues from across Canada have gone so far as to write an open letter imploring pregnant people to get vaccinated soon.

"There are clear indications that pregnant women that get infected have a real increased risk for poor pregnancy outcomes," said MacPhee.

The Afternoon Edition - Sask 6:22 Vaccine hesitancy and pregnancy Some people are still on the fence about getting their COVID-19 jab — and that includes those who are pregnant. Host Garth Materie speaks with University of Saskatchewan researcher Daniel McPhee, who says pregnant people shouldn't hesitate about getting their shot. 6:22

He noted premature birth and babies born with lifelong health issues are possible if pregnant people become infected.

Saskatchewan began prioritizing pregnant people for COVID-19 vaccines in the middle of April. Many other provinces in Canada have also implemented similar prioritization policies.

Tackling misinformation

MacPhee said his colleagues have noted that "conspiracy-laden material" on social media promoting unverified information about COVID-19 vaccines has lead to pregnant people being hesitant about getting the shot.

"We have to fight against these fictions," said MacPhee. "We have to promote ... the best information we have at this time so they can make a proper and informed decision."

During the recent third wave of the pandemic, MacPhee and his colleagues watched as intensive care wards across the country filled with pregnant people. He said it spurred them to take action.

Daniel McPhee, an associate professor in reproductive sciences at the University of Saskatchewan, says he and his colleagues are aware of misinformation that is swaying some pregnant people away from getting a COVID-19 vaccine. (Zoom)

"What goes through our minds is ... how can we take the knowledge that we have and provide information to the public?" he said. "But, more importantly, deal with the mythical information that's out there and give people information they can use to make really good decisions?"

Beyond their op-ed, MacPhee and his colleagues are using social media and talking to patients directly to educate them about the benefits of COVID-19 vaccines.

One step closer to normal

Emilia Wolfmueller, 26, is eight months pregnant. The Regina woman said she's been hearing those stories of pregnant people becoming seriously ill with the virus and ending up in the ICU.

While she knows some people with young children who aren't interested in getting a COVID-19 vaccine, she and her pregnant friends jumped at the chance to get their shot.

Emilia Wolfmueller, 26, is eight months pregnant. She got a COVID-19 vaccine in early May. (Submitted by Emilia Wolfmueller)

"Especially once you listen to the professionals, it seems pretty clear that getting vaccinated is the smart thing to do at this time," Wolfmueller said.

She's hopes getting it will bring her closer to sharing the joy of a new baby with her family and friends.

"I think this is the best thing I can do to help us get back to normal and see them again."