Preeceville man's 10-year sexual assault sentence upheld by appeal courts

A Preeceville man found guilty of sexually assaulting a woman during a home invasion has had his appeal thrown out.

Shawn Pasiechnik was found guilty of sexually assaulting a woman after breaking into her home in December 2017. During the home invasion, Pasiechnik also pointed a handgun at the woman and her child.

The victims cannot be identified due to a publication ban.

He was sentenced to 10 years behind bars last June. He appealed that sentence in February of this year.

Pasiechnik, represented by himself, argued he was misled by his lawyer in respect to his parole eligibility.

In particular, he argued he was told that with no prior criminal record, one-third of his sentence would be deducted. He also claimed he was told he could apply for day parole after serving one-sixth of his sentence.

"He thought he would only have to serve 1.5 to 2.5 years before being paroled," court documents said.

"Mr. Pasiechnik now realizes that he cannot even apply for parole until one‑third of his sentence has been served and, at that, parole is not automatic."

Pasiechnik's sentence was also the result of a joint submission, and sentencing judges can only depart from a joint submission if accepting it would "bring the administration of justice into disrepute" or be contrary to the public interest.

The appeal judges said Pasiechnik presented no evidence to substantiate any of these claims.

He also argued the 10-year sentence he was given was "in excess of sentences that have been imposed on other similarly placed offenders for a similar offence."

But the cases he brought forth to support his argument included longer sentences than what he was given, or had other factors that were not relevant to the case at hand.

Pasiechnik's appeal was dismissed on March 24.