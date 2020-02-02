'Prairie Women on Snowmobiles' hit trails for 20th anniversary of cancer fundraiser

Alison Taylor lost both of her parents to cancer within months of each other in 2013.

Now, she's hopping onto her Polaris snowmobile knowing that they're proud and sledding with her in spirit.

The 53-year-old is a member of Prairie Women on Snowmobiles. Over the past 20 years, the group has been raised more than $2.5 million for cancer research by strapping into their sleds and scooting around the province.

We're just women out here trying to find a cure for cancer doing it on snowmobiles and spreading hope. - Alison Taylor remembering her first ride

Their 20th anniversary ride started in Humboldt on Sunday and — if all goes to plan — will see the group ride around much of south-central Saskatchewan.

Then, they'll arrive at the last stop on the tour in Martensville on Feb. 7.

Taylor estimates the ride will cover about 1,400 kilometres and features stops in many communities along the way. The group then meets up with people who share their stories.

"I don't have cancer myself. So, to try and understand how some of these people are feeling is very hard but I know how their families are feeling the ones around them hurt just as much," she said.

Taylor said her proudest moment over the years was her very first ride when she witnessed her first standing ovation.

"A standing ovation when we walked into a room was like 'wow, we're just women out here trying to find a cure for cancer doing it on snowmobiles and spreading hope, I hope,'" she said.

Pros and cons of mild weather

Taylor said she packed pretty light for the ride this year because they won't be contending with –40 C temperatures.

While there's plenty of snow on the ground for the beginning of the ride, Taylor's crossing her fingers it doesn't melt too fast.

She wants to ride her sled for at least five days.

Several long days on a snowmobile are bound to take a toll on on the body, but Taylor's confident she has the right equipment for the job.

"I ride a Polaris so I'm really not that bad," she laughed.

"It's got wonderful suspension — and even at 53 — I can ride all day and just be fine."

With files from CBC Radio's Saskatchewan Weekend