'Our hearts are broken': Family pleading for help after powwow regalia stolen in Saskatoon

A family from the Blood Reserve in Alberta is asking for the public's help after their powwow regalia was stolen in Saskatoon.

"We feel very violated, very hurt," said Tanya Eagle Speaker. "Our hearts are broken."

Eagle Speaker, her husband and their two daughters were visiting Saskatoon for a powwow. While heading home on Tuesday, Eagle Speaker and her husband stopped for food at the McDonald's on 22nd Street West.

When they got back to their pickup truck, they were shocked to find one of their windows broken and their luggage missing.

One of the pieces of luggage, a Captain America suitcase, had seven of their daughter's custom-made jingle dresses and two complete sets of beadwork.

She said her daughter has been "completely shattered" since it happened.

"She's missing a piece of her heart."

Pictured above are the four other jingle dresses that were stolen. (Submitted by Tanya Eagle Speaker)

"When you dance the jingle dress style, you're dancing to help heal people and you pray," Eagle Speaker said.

"It's part of her identity. It's who she is."

She said the entire family has been struggling to cope with the loss, especially since the regalia was designed and made by her daughters.

"It's so unfair. We didn't deserve this."

Eagle Speaker said her family is trying to stay hopeful they will get the regalia back. They're encouraging anyone with information to come forward.

"These items are very sacred and very loved," she said.

"Please have a conscience."

Saskatoon police confirmed a police report has been filed and said the investigation is ongoing.