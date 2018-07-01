Skip to Main Content
Trespassers' powwow, drums beat out pre-Canada celebration at Regina camp

The Justice for Our Stolen Children camp held its own separate event in advance of Canada Day festivities.

Powwow dancers perform at a pre-Canada celebration in front of the Saskatchewan Legislature on Saturday. The powwow was held in support of the Justice for Our Stolen Children camp, which is raising awareness of Indigenous social and justice issues. (CBC News)

Regina residents, powwow dancers and musicians flocked to the Justice for Our Stolen Children camp site on Saturday, as the camp held a pre-Canada celebration on Saturday. 

"Canada is the displacement of Indigenous people, so for us, we're celebrating pre-Canada," camp supporter Robyn Pitawanakwat had explained in the lead-up to Saturday's festivities. "It's a day for us to rejoice."

The event featured a trespassers' powwow, while Pitawanakwat said she was surprised by an addition of another teepee to join the nine others that were previously standing at the site, in front of the Saskatchewan Legislature. The latest teepee was a show of support from Carry the Kettle and Pasqua First Nations, she said. 

The camp started shortly after the February acquittals of Gerald Stanley and Raymond Cormier in  the Colten Boushie and Tina Fontaine murder trials. Camp founders said the intention was to draw attention to Indigenous lives lost or affected due to factors like violence, foster care or addiction.

The trespassers' powwow, as it was called, saw many people volunteering their time to show solidarity with the justice camp's mission. (CBC News)
A tenth teepee was erected at the site of the Justice for Our Stolen Children campsite on June 30, during a pre-Canada celebration. (CBC News)
