Power outages across Regina, some residents could have power restored by 11 a.m.

Power outages are affecting several neighbourhoods in Regina this morning.

Harbour Landing, Broders Annex and multiple neighbourhoods in the northwest portion of the city are affected.

"It looks like we do have some humid, kind of cool weather so it could be related to that but it's too early to speculate as to exactly why this has happened," said SaskPower spokesperson Joel Cherry.

A tweet sent out by SaskPower at 9:38 a.m. CST states the estimated time of restoration for some residents in Regina is 11 a.m.

9:38 AM: OUTAGE: Regina - Coronation Park, Cathedral, Whitmore Park, Lakeridge, Walsh Acres, Argyle Park, Normanview, Uplands, Churchill Downs. Status: Crews are onsite. ETR- 11:00 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/skoutage?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#skoutage</a> —@SaskPower

Typically outages are caused by one of three things: weather, aging infrastructure or the environment — things like trees or animals, Cherry said.

Cherry said crews found two lines down near the intersection of Winnipeg Street and 14th Avenue. He said there was also a pole fire at Osler Street and 11th Avenue.

"There were also a couple of transmission lines that went down in the northwest part of the city, as well," Cherry said, stating that substations in the city were causing some of the issues.

As of Wednesday morning, Cherry said it's unclear just how many homes are affected.

"SaskPower doesn't know for certain whether the power is out till people call in and tell us," he explained.

Up to date information on the outages across the city can be found on SaskPower's website or by calling 306-310-2220.