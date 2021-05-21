SaskPower says freezing rain has caused widespread power outages in the eastern and southeastern parts of Saskatchewan.

Affected areas include: Yorkton, about 190 kilometres northeast of Regina; Canora, about 240 kilometres north of the capital; Carlyle, about 200 kilometres southeast of Regina; Kamsack, about 270 kilometres northeast of the capital; and Preeceville, about 270 kilometres northeast of Regina.

A full list of affected communities is available on SaskPower's website.

Crews are currently assessing the damage, SaskPower said on Twitter. As of noon CST Friday, there was no estimated time for when power would be restored.

The Crown corporation reminded people to contact SaskPower if they see a downed power line and to keep a safe distance away from the lines.

Emergency alert in Yorkton

According to Saskatchewan's Emergency Public Alerting program, the City of Yorkton has issued a dangerous condition advisory for its residents. Trees and power lines are falling without warning because of the freezing rain.

People are advised to avoid walking under power lines and trees.