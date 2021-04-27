Power outage shut off lights for large area of Regina

A large power outage Tuesday morning affected many homeowners in Regina.

The outage seemed to be concentrated in the southern half of the city and hit several neighbourhoods, including the downtown, the city's General Hospital, Broders Annex, Whitmore Park and Hillsdale.

SaskPower crews were dispatched just after 9:30 a.m. CST. Power in some neighbourhoods had begun to return by 10 a.m.

It's not clear what caused the outage.