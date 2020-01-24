Power outage in Foam Lake, Rose Valley areas Friday morning

SaskPower has confirmed power is out for a large area in east-central Saskatchewan.

The communities affected include Jansen, Lanigan, Drake, Lockwood, Guernsey, Leslie, Foam Lake, Sheho, Tuffnell, Marean Lake, Nora, Perigord, Rose Valley, Hendon, Kelvington, Fishing Lake, Wadena and Wynyard.

SaskPower said on Twitter that the power went out at 7:59 a.m. CST. At 9:15 a.m. CST, SaskPower tweeted that power was back on in Lanigan and crews were working on the rest.

7:59 AM: Outage - JANSEN, LANIGAN, DRAKE, LOCKWOOD, GUERNSEY, LESLIE, FOAM LAKE, SHEHO, TUFFNELL, , MAREAN LAKE, NORA, PERIGORD, ROSE VALLEY, HENDON, KELVINGTON, FISHING LAKE,, WADENA, WYNYARD. Status: Crews have been dispatched. No ETR <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/skoutage?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#skoutage</a> —@SaskPower

The utility says power is expected to be completely restored by 1 p.m. CST.