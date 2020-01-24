Skip to Main Content
Power outage in Foam Lake, Rose Valley areas Friday morning
Saskatchewan

Power outage in Foam Lake, Rose Valley areas Friday morning

SaskPower said at about 9:15 a.m. CST that power was restored to Lanigan and the rest should be restored by 1 p.m. CST.

SaskPower said at about 9:15 a.m. CST that power was restored to Lanigan, rest to be restored by 1 p.m. CST

CBC News ·
The SaskPower outage map shows the areas that have lost power early Friday morning. (SaskPower Outage Map)

SaskPower has confirmed power is out for a large area in east-central Saskatchewan. 

The communities affected include Jansen, Lanigan, Drake, Lockwood, Guernsey, Leslie, Foam Lake, Sheho, Tuffnell, Marean Lake, Nora, Perigord, Rose Valley, Hendon, Kelvington, Fishing Lake, Wadena and Wynyard.

SaskPower said on Twitter that the power went out at 7:59 a.m. CST. At 9:15 a.m. CST, SaskPower tweeted that power was back on in Lanigan and crews were working on the rest. 

The utility says power is expected to be completely restored by 1 p.m. CST.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|