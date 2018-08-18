Wire malfunction in SaskPower meter box causes house fire in Regina

SaskPower says a faulty wire attached to a power meter box sparked a house fire in Regina on Friday.

The fire started just before 5 p.m. CST at a house on Lloyd Crescent.

Fire crews and SaskPower responded to the property.

SaskPower spokesperson Jordan Jackle said the preliminary investigation has shown that the fire was caused by a wire malfunction, but the fire didn't originate in the power meter, itself.

In 2017, dry conditions caused ground shifting which contributed to copper wires being torn out of power boxes. That resulted in a number of power outages and nine fires in the summer.

Jackle said Friday's wire malfunction was not caused by ground shifting.

It is unknown how much damage the fire caused.