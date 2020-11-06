Potential COVID-19 superspreader event at City Centre Bingo in Saskatoon: SHA

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is notifying the public of a potential COVID-19 superspreader event that took place recently in Saskatoon.

The event was at City Centre Bingo on 310 22nd St. W on Saturday, Oct. 24.

Public health officials are recommending that anyone who attended City Centre Bingo that day call HealthLine 811 as soon as possible to arrange for COVID-19 testing.

Those who have attended City Centre Bingo since Oct. 24 who currently have symptoms of COVID-19 are advised to immediately self-isolate and seek testing.

More possible exposures

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is warning of many sites across the province where the public may have been exposed to COVID-19 from Oct. 15 to Nov. 3.

People who tested positive for COVID-19 were at various businesses in several communities while they were likely infectious. The latest alerts, released by the SHA, are for Aberdeen, La Loche, Lloydminster, North Battleford, Raymore, Regina, RM of Buckland, Saskatoon and Swift Current.

Aberdeen

Oct. 27 and 28 Gido's Corner Store, 2 to 8 p.m. (both days).

Oct. 29 Gido's Corner Store, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.



La Loche

Oct. 31 The Trapper's Cabin (lounge), Parcel G La Loche Ave., 11:30 p.m. to late-night hours.



Lloydminster

Oct. 29 Touch of Asia Buffet, 6217 44 St., 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.



North Battleford

Oct. 24 North Battleford Civic Centre, 9 a.m. to noon. Bennigans Irish Pub, Tropical Inn, 1001 HWY-16, 11 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Oct. 27 Bennigans Irish Pub, Tropical Inn, 1001 HWY-16, 11:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Oct. 28 Canadian Tire, 11802 Railway Ave. E, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Oct. 29 Burger King, 11400 Railway Ave., noon to 1 p.m.

Oct. 31 Walmart Supercentre, 601 Carlton Trail, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Nov. 1 and 3 Walmart Supercentre, 601 Carlton Trail, 5 to 6 p.m. (both days)



Raymore

Oct. 31 Raymore Family Foods, 118 Main St., 1 to 1:15 p.m. This n That Discount Store, 200 Main St., 1:15 to 1:30 p.m.



Regina

Oct. 27-29 inclusive High Hill Welding Services, 149 Husum Rd., Sherwood No. 159, 7 a.m. to 3:30 (each day).

Oct. 27 and 28 LG Fitness, 1560 C McAra St., 7 to 8 a.m. (both days).

Oct. 27 Real Canadian Superstore, 4450 Rochdale Blvd., 5 to 6 p.m. Sobeys, 4101 Rochdale Blvd., 5:30 to 6:15 p.m.

Oct. 28 Safeway Southland Mall, 3015 Gordon Rd., 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Evolution Fitness, 358 McCarthy Blvd., 4:30 to 6 p.m.

Oct. 29 Safeway Southland Mall, 3015 Gordon Rd., 1:30 to 9:30 p.m. Cobs Bread, 3959 Rochdale Blvd., 3:45 to 4:15 p.m.

Oct. 30 ScotiaBank, 4420 Rochdale Blvd., 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Walmart Supercentre, 3939 Rochdale Blvd., 1 to 1:30 p.m.

Oct. 31 and Nov. 1 The K Family Kitchen, 2302 9th Ave. N, 9 am to noon (both days).

Oct. 31 Real Canadian Superstore, 3806 Albert Street, 10 to 11 a.m. Ngoy Hoa Asian Foods Ltd., 1580 Albert St., 11:30 a.m. to noon Walmart Supercentre, 4500 Gordon Rd., 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Dollarama, 4105 Rochdale Blvd., 3 to 3:30 p.m. Shoppers Drug Mart, 4130 Albert Street, 3:30 to 4 p.m. Denny's, 1800 Victoria Ave. E, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sobeys Liquor Store, 1060 Pasqua St., 3:40 to 3:55 p.m. The Hookah Lounge, 2115 Broad St., 11:30 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Nov. 1 The Hookah Lounge, 2115 Broad St., 9:15 to 10:30 p.m.



Rural Municipality of Buckland

Oct. 18, 25 and Nov. 1 Buckland Arena, Northern Regional Recreation Centre, 7:30 to 9:45 p.m. (each day).

Oct. 24 Buckland Arena, Northern Regional Recreation Centre, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.



Saskatoon

Oct.15 Browns Socialhouse, Lawson Heights, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Oct. 20 Browns Socialhouse, Lawson Heights, 5 to 9 p.m.

Oct. 20-24 inclusive Ramada Hotel Saskatoon, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. (each day).

Oct. 21-23 inclusive Hometown Diner, 20th St. W, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. (each day).

Oct. 22-25 inclusive ACT Arena, various times over the course of these days.

Oct. 22, 23, 26 and 27 Part Source, 22nd St. W, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. (each day).

Oct. 23 Point Fitness, Central Ave., 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.

Oct. 24 Point Fitness, Central Ave., 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. City Centre Bingo, 22nd St. W, 6 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Oct. 25 Ramada Hotel Saskatoon, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Hudsons, 21st St. E, 5 to 11 p.m.

Oct. 26 Maple Electronics, 3310 Fairlight Dr., 4 to 7 p.m.

Oct. 28 Planet Fitness, Market Mall, 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Oct. 29 and 30 City Centre Bingo, 22nd St. W, 8:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. (each day)

Oct. 29 Dakota Dunes Casino, 8 to 9 p.m.

Oct. 31 Maple Electronics, 3310 Fairlight Dr., 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Nov. 1 Fresh Co, 33rd St., 3 to 4 p.m.



Swift Current

Oct. 27 Houston Pizza, 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Kabos Lounge, 7:30 to 11 p.m.

Oct. 28 First United Church (rummage sale), 3:30 to 4:10 p.m. Houston Pizza, 5 to 11 p.m.

Oct. 29 and 30 Houston Pizza, 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. (each day)



The health authority advises anyone who was at these locations on the spe​​cified dates and times to immediately self-isolate if they have had, or currently have, symptoms of COVID-19. They should call HealthLine 811 to book a testing.

Anyone who was at the any of the above locations but is not experiencing symptoms should self-monitor for 14 days.

