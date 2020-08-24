Possible COVID-19 exposure at 3 Swift Current, Sask. businesses: SHA

The Saskatchewan Health Authority is warning the public about potential exposure to COVID-19 at three Swift Current, Sask., businesses.

According to a release from SHA, someone who tested positive for the virus was likely infectious when they visited the city's Shoppers Drug Mart last Monday, August 17, from 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. CST.

The individual was also at the Dairy Queen from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. that day, it said.

The health authority said that person also visited Original Joe's this past Friday, August 21, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Anyone who was at these locations at the specified dates and times, and has symptoms of COVID-19, is urged to immediately self-isolate and call HealthLine 811 to arrange for testing.

Anyone who was at these businesses at these times but does not have symptoms of the virus is asked to self-monitor for 14 days.