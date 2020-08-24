Possible COVID-19 exposure at 3 Swift Current, Sask. businesses: SHA
Health authority says person who was likely infectious with the virus was at the businesses on Aug. 17 and 21
The Saskatchewan Health Authority is warning the public about potential exposure to COVID-19 at three Swift Current, Sask., businesses.
According to a release from SHA, someone who tested positive for the virus was likely infectious when they visited the city's Shoppers Drug Mart last Monday, August 17, from 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. CST.
The individual was also at the Dairy Queen from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. that day, it said.
The health authority said that person also visited Original Joe's this past Friday, August 21, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Anyone who was at these locations at the specified dates and times, and has symptoms of COVID-19, is urged to immediately self-isolate and call HealthLine 811 to arrange for testing.
Anyone who was at these businesses at these times but does not have symptoms of the virus is asked to self-monitor for 14 days.
