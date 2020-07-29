Potential Amber Alert cancelled by RCMP in Unity, Sask., after 3 children found safe in Maidstone

RCMP say they cancelled a potential Amber Alert Tuesday night after three children were located safe in Maidstone, Sask.

Unity RCMP said officers were called to a residence at approximately 5 p.m. CST in Unity after a reported assault and possible parental abduction.

RCMP said they gathered initial details and learned three children had been taken by their father from their mother's residence.

An Amber Alert process was initiated during the course of the investigation.

Investigators located the father near Kyle, Sask., but the three children were not with him.

The potential Amber Alert was cancelled at 10:16 p.m. CT when the children were found in a residence in Maidstone, police say.