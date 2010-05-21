Workers, communities looking forward to Colonsay potash mine restarting operations

After almost two years of the Colonsay mine sitting idle, fertilizer producer Mosaic's announcement that operations at the site are restarting has workers and communities in the area hopeful this will be for the long-term.

"It's really exciting news," said Darrin Kruger, international staff representative for United Steelworkers Local 7656, which represents the laid off workers.

"Is it going to be short term or long term? We don't know that right now, but just the same, we're still excited to get it up and going, get our people back to work."

Last Friday, Mosaic said it was immediately cutting production at its biggest potash mine in Esterhazy, Sask., due to flood risks in its K1 and K2 shafts. The company is building a new shaft, K3, to eliminate the problem.

Mosaic is restarting the Colonsay mine, which was shut down more than a year and a half ago, to offset some of the reduction in potash production. Colonsay is about 55 kilometres southeast of Saskatoon.

Potash is a crop nutrient that farmers apply to increase yields.

Kruger said there will be fewer than 200 laid off workers returning to the mine once it is back up and running.

"A lot of folks who are laid off are no longer with the company. They've moved on or retired, or accepted the severance package," Kruger said.

"A number of our members have found employment elsewhere. And some may make the decision to return because they still have recall rights to return to Colonsay."

Flood risk has forced Mosaic to close two Esterhazy, Sask., potash shafts. (CBC)

Mosaic shut down the mine in August 2019 for an indefinite amount of time amid low prices, resulting in about 350 layoffs.

Kruger said the last couple years have been hard on the workers, their families and communities surrounding the mine.

"Sometimes the person who works at the mine might be the only worker, the only income earner," he said.

"These folks also spend their money in local communities, grocery stores, and so you take that out of a community, that's huge."

Colonsay Mayor Tracy Yausie said reopening the mine will be a big boost for his town and many others in the area.

"There's also workers from Viscount and Young and Watrous and Allan," said Yausie, adding many of the laid-off workers have had to take jobs away from the community.

"We have community members that are great volunteers, and also firefighters and first responders that will be closer to home. So there's just many positives to come from this."

Mosaic said it doesn't know when the Colonsay mine will be back in production.

"We've been working with the Mosaic management team since the announcement trying to get our people back to work as quickly as possible," Kruger said.

Over the past year the mine has been in care and maintenance mode with a skeleton crew.

"There's a lot of work to do to become operational — maintenance work, rehabilitation — in order to get miners back in the mill processing product to put it out the door," Kruger said.

Mosiac said the impact of the closure in Esterhazy will be minimal for workers, as employees will move from the closed mine shafts to K3.

Florida-based Mosaic accounts for 13 per cent of global potash production, according to Scotiabank, and also produces phosphate fertilizer.

Mosaic's production cut comes as global potash prices climb, following soaring corn and soybean prices.

Once K3 reaches full capacity next year and Colonsay returns to service, Mosaic forecasts its annual potash production will increase by 2 million tonnes from 2020 levels.

For the second quarter this year, Mosaic expects to record $20 million to $25 million in brine management cash expenses and $80 million to $100 million related to writedowns for the remaining assets at K1 and K2.