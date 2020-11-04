SHA lists possible exposures: Lloydminster, Melfort, North Battleford, P.A., Regina, Saskatoon, Togo, Yorkton

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is warning of many sites across the province where the public may have been exposed to COVID-19 from Oct. 17 to Nov. 1.

Case numbers are on an upswing in Saskatchewan. The province reported 81 new cases of the virus on Tuesday.

People who tested positive for COVID-19 were at various businesses in several communities while they were likely infectious. The latest alerts, released by the SHA Wednesday, include businesses in Lloydminster, Melfort, North Battleford, P.A., Regina, Saskatoon, Togo and Yorkton.

The Madni Islamic Centre and Mosque in Regina had the longest potential exposure risk, from Oct. 23 to Nov. 1.

The SHA's Wednesday list is as follows:



Lloydminster

Oct.26 The Sticks Billiards and Lounge, 5704 44 St., 7 to 10 p.m. CST.



Melfort

Oct. 29 Mac's Convenience Store, 208 Saskatchewan Dr., 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. CST. Independent Grocers, 620A Saskatchewan Dr., 7 to 8 p.m. CST.



North Battleford

Oct. 28 Walmart Supercentre, 601 Carlton Trail, 11 a.m. to noon CST. South Vietnam Restaurant, 1076 101 St., 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. CST.

Oct. 29 Territorial Place Mall (Cafeteria and Your Dollar Store with More), 9800 Territorial Dr., noon to 2 p.m. CST.

Oct. 30 Walmart Supercentre, 601 Carlton Trail, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. CST. A&W, 11401 Railway Ave. East, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. CST.



Prince Albert

Oct.17 Real Canadian SuperStore, 591 15 St. E, 3 to 6 p.m. CST.

Oct. 18 Buckland Arena, 8:45 to 10:15 p.m. CST.

Oct. 20-27 Smitty's Family Restaurant, 2995 2 Ave. W, 4 to 6 p.m. CST each day.

Oct. 21 and 22 Value Village, #380 800 15 St. E, 2 to 3 p.m. CST each day.

Oct. 22 Dave G Steuart Arena, 950b Exhibition Dr., 4 to 5 p.m. CST. Real Canadian SuperStore, 591 15 St. E, 6 to 8 p.m. CST.

Oct. 24 Kinsmen Arena, 50 28 St. E, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. CST.

Oct.25 Grainfields, 600 15 St. E, 9:30 a.m. to noon CST. Real Canadian SuperStore, 591 15 St. E, 5 to 6:30 p.m. CST.

Oct. 26 East Hill Esso, 2799 15 Ave. E, 4 to 4:30 p.m. CST. Real Canadian SuperStore, 591 15 St. E, 4 to 6 p.m. CST. Lake Country Co-op Food Store, 777 15 St. E, 4 to 6 p.m. CST.

Oct. 27 Park Range Veterinary Services, 380A S Industrial Dr., 8:30 to 9:15 a.m. CST. McDonalds, 3625 2 Ave. W, no times identified. 7-Eleven, 606 Branion Dr., 11 to 11:30 p.m. CST.

Oct. 28 Holiday Inn, 3580 2 Ave. W, no times identified. Pharmasave, 1316 Central Ave, 9 to 9:30 a.m. CST. Bugsy's Bar & Grill, #20 2995 2 Ave. W, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. CST. Midtown Rink, 540 9 St. E, 6 to 7 p.m. CST. Dave G Steuart Arena, 950b Exhibition Dr., 9 to 10:30 p.m. CST. Fuel Stop Sports Bar, 3580 2 Ave. W, 10:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. CST.

Oct. 29-31 Cornerstone Insurance, 598 15 St. E, 12 to 12:30 p.m. CST each day.

Oct. 29 B&P Water Shop, 1611-1 Ave. W, 11 to 11:30 a.m. CST. Lake Country Co-op Cornertstone Gas Bar & C-Store, 801 15 St. E, 3 to 3:30 p.m. CST. Dave G Steuart Arena, 950b Exhibition Dr., 4 to 5 p.m. CST. Safeway South Hill Mall, 2995 2 Ave. W, 5 to 5:30 p.m. CST. 7-Eleven, 215 15 St. W, 8 to 8:30 p.m. CST.

Oct. 29-30 Super 8, 4444-2 Ave. W, no times identified.

Oct. 30 Best Buy, 800 15 St. E, 4:30 to 5 p.m. CST.

Oct. 31 Dollarama Gateway Mall, 1403 Central Ave., 11:50 a.m. to 12:10 p.m. CST.

Nov. 1 Lake Country Co-op Food Store, 777 15 St. E, 4 to 4:30 p.m. CST.



Regina

Oct. 23 to Nov. 1 inclusive Madni Islamic Center and Mosque, 639 Pasqua St., no times identified

Oct. 25 West 49, Cornwall Centre location, 5 to 8 p.m. CST.

Oct. 26 Real Canadian SuperStore, Golden Mile location, 5 to 5:30 p.m. CST.

Oct. 29 Home Depot, 1030 Pasqua St. N, 6 a.m. to noon CST.

Oct. 30 University of Regina Education Building (first floor, common area close to Riddell Centre), 3737 Wascana Parkway, 3 to 6 p.m. CST. Home Depot, 1867 Victoria Ave. East, 6 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. CST.

Oct. 31 Sport Chek, 2223 Victoria Ave. E, 10:15 to 10:45 a.m. CST.



Saskatoon

Oct. 27 Hampton Inn and Suites, 110 Gateway Blvd, no times identified

Oct. 29 Real Canadian SuperStore, 411 Confederation Dr., 7:30 to 8 p.m. CST.



Togo

Oct. 30 Silver Thread Drop-In Community Centre, 120 Main St., 9 to 9:45 a.m. and 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. CST.

Oct. 31 Silver Thread Drop In Community Centre, 120 Main St., 11 a.m. to noon CST.



Yorkton

Oct. 28 Prairie Harvest Christian Life Centre, 72 Melrose Ave., 7 to 9 p.m. CST.

Oct. 30 Days Inn (swimming pool), 1 275 Broadway St. East, 6 to 7 p.m. CST.

Nov. 1 Real Canadian SuperStore, 206 Broadway St. East, 9 to 9:30 a.m. CST. Touch of Asia, 14 Dracup Ave. N, 1 to 2 p.m. CST.



The health authority advises anyone who was at these locations on the spe​​cified dates and times to immediately self-isolate if they have had, or currently have, symptoms of COVID-19. They should call HealthLine 811 to book a testing.

Anyone who was at the any of the above locations but is not experiencing symptoms should self-monitor for 14 days.