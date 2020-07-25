Possible COVID-19 exposure at Bar Bar in Kenosee Lake

The Saskatchewan Health Authority says someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 visited Bar Bar in Kenosee Lake on July 17 between 9:30 p.m. CST and 12:30 a.m.

It's believed the individual was infectious while visiting the bar.

The SHA said anyone who was at the bar during the same time period should be self-monitoring for symptoms for 14 days, or seek a testing referral by calling HealthLine 811.

A spokesperson for the bar provided CBC with a statement through a social media account.

"We were informed [Friday] that an individual that tested positive was in our establishment on Friday, July 17th. Our staff was following and continues to follow all the guidelines set by the SHA," read the statement.

The bar will remain open, according to the spokesperson.

The health authority said as soon as someone tests positive a contact tracing investigation takes place. If health officials aren't certain that all close contacts have been identified, then they may take further action to reveal locations where individuals might have visited while being symptomatic.