You get a positive rapid test result in Sask. What should you do next?
You must get a PCR test and isolate for 10 days, according to Sask. Health Authority
Saskatchewan residents are taking advantage of the province's robust rapid test distribution as the Omicron variant quickly spreads across Canada.
The Saskatchewan government ordered 10.6 million rapid antigen tests from the federal government in October and they're all meant to be delivered by the end of the year.
You can pick up a test kit for free at hundreds of locations across the province, including libraries, schools and chambers of commerce. Regina and Saskatoon public library locations, alone, have handed out tens of thousands of kits in recent weeks.
Find a location near you using this map.
If you get a positive rapid test result, the Saskatchewan Health Authority says you must:
- Call HealthLine 811 to report the positive result and for further direction on masking and isolation
- Set up an appointment for a lab PCR test to confirm the result
- Immediately self-isolate for 10 days
- Create a contact tracing list to identify people who might have been exposed to the virus
The drive-thru testing site is open until 7 p.m. CST Monday in Regina, and 7:30 p.m. in Saskatoon. They open again Tuesday at 8:30 a.m., along with sites in Yorkton, Moose Jaw and Prince Albert.
WATCH | How rapid COVID-19 tests work:
Dr. Alexander Wong, an infectious disease physician in Regina, said in provinces where PCR testing is limited, it should be prioritized for high-risk outbreaks settings such as long-term care homes, hospitals, shelters and correctional facilities.
"Those are the types of settings where we probably need to concentrate our public health focus to prevent sort of big outbreaks," Wong said. "So a lot of things are going to change over the near future."
With a file from CBC News Network
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?