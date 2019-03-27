Port of Raymond border crossing going back to 24 hour schedule, U.S. says
A border crossing on the Saskatchewan-Montana border will go back to a 24 hour schedule next week, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
Port of Raymond 1 of 4 border crossings which reduced hours on Sunday
The Port of Raymond border crossing in Montana will be going back to a 24 hour schedule next week.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection made the change after it received feedback after reducing the port's hours this weekend.
It had reduced hours from 6 a.m. to midnight MT, along with three order ports of entry.
With the reduction in hours, it meant people hoping to cross the border between midnight and 6 a.m. had to cross at Portal, more than 170 kilometres east of the Port of Raymond, the only other 24 hour port.
The other border crossings which reduced their hours were:
- Port of Opheim — 9:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. MT.
- Port of Scobey — 8:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. MT.
- Port of Morgan - 9:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. MT.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.