Port of Raymond border crossing going back to 24 hour schedule, U.S. says

The Port of Raymond border crossing in Montana will be going back to a 24 hour schedule next week.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection made the change after it received feedback after reducing the port's hours this weekend.

It had reduced hours from 6 a.m. to midnight MT, along with three order ports of entry.

With the reduction in hours, it meant people hoping to cross the border between midnight and 6 a.m. had to cross at Portal, more than 170 kilometres east of the Port of Raymond, the only other 24 hour port.

The other border crossings which reduced their hours were: