No beavers taken into custody after theft of wood posts

The call came in on May 7 from a rural area near Porcupine Plain, around three hours east of Saskatoon.

Someone had left posts piled on a property, which were intended to be used for fencing. One problem: the posts were missing.

Porcupine Plain RCMP officers promptly started their investigation. Luckily, the post-plundering bandit was quickly identified after posts were spotted in a nearby waterway.

"The stolen posts were located in a beaver dam," said Cst. Conrad Rickards of the Porcupine Plain RCMP Detachment in a news release.

The beavers that stole the posts were gone on arrival, but won't be charged even if they're located. (Maxime Corneau/Radio-Canada)

"A beaver–or beavers–helped themselves to the stash of posts and used them to help build a dam. I tried locating said beavers but they were GOA (gone on arrival)."

According to Rickards, none of the beavers will face charges and this very Canadian case is now closed.

"Who could really blame these little bucktooth bandits, considering the price of wood these days?" he said.