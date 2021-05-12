No beavers taken into custody after theft of wood posts
With wood prices so dam high, who could blame them, eh?
The call came in on May 7 from a rural area near Porcupine Plain, around three hours east of Saskatoon.
Someone had left posts piled on a property, which were intended to be used for fencing. One problem: the posts were missing.
Porcupine Plain RCMP officers promptly started their investigation. Luckily, the post-plundering bandit was quickly identified after posts were spotted in a nearby waterway.
"The stolen posts were located in a beaver dam," said Cst. Conrad Rickards of the Porcupine Plain RCMP Detachment in a news release.
"A beaver–or beavers–helped themselves to the stash of posts and used them to help build a dam. I tried locating said beavers but they were GOA (gone on arrival)."
According to Rickards, none of the beavers will face charges and this very Canadian case is now closed.
"Who could really blame these little bucktooth bandits, considering the price of wood these days?" he said.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?