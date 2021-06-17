Saskatchewan's population increased in the first quarter of this year: StatsCan

Saskatchewan's population is the highest it's been since 1971, according to Statistics Canada.

Newly released data shows the total estimated population of Saskatchewan is 1,179,906, up from 1,178,832 reported in January.

This comes after Saskatchewan having its first decline in population in 14 years in 2020.

International migration and births contributed to the increase, Statistics Canada said. In the first quarter of the year, there was a net international migration of 2,664 people and a total of 3,965 people who moved to Saskatchewan from elsewhere in Canada.

Meanwhile, 6,122 people left Saskatchewan in the first quarter of the year. Alberta was the most common destination for those leaving, with 2,480 people relocating there.

The province's annual growth rate of 0.02 per cent was the ninth highest compared to other provinces, with Prince Edward Island and British Columbia having the highest.