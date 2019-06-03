Wake up and smell the coffee: why a poorer sense of smell may mean an earlier death

Your sense of smell could predict how much longer you have to live, according to a recent study that tracked hundreds of adults over the years to see how much their noses might know about mortality.

"Some studies dating back a decade or so have found that an impaired sense of smell was linked to a greater risk of death in the following years," said Sharon Basaraba, a longevity columnist with CBC News.

A more recent study from Michigan State University study suggests these earlier studies might have hit the mark on the nose.

Researchers studied 2,300 adults between the ages of 71 and 82 that were in relatively good health, and who were living independently.

Each of the adults was given a scratch and sniff test, and tasked with identifying everyday odours like bananas, motor oil, cherry and garlic. Based on their results, they were rated as having a poor, moderate or good sense of smell.

Researchers checked in with the participants every few years, up to 13 years later, to see how they fared.

Those who ranked "poor" on the sniff test compared to those that did well were 46 per cent more likely to have died at the 10 year mark and 30 per cent more likely to have died after 13 years.

So why does a poorer or declining sense of smell relate to an earlier death? Researchers don't have a definitive answer, but do have some ideas, said Basaraba.

"The leading theory is that it's a signal of other changes happening in the brain," she said.

"Beyond being a warning sign though, the researchers say this problem with smelling can have an impact on our health."

The sense of smell may be underrated compared to sight or hearing, but it's still important in helping flag dangers like the smell of gas or smoke.

It also plays a role in the sense of taste, and enjoying food. Older adults who may be losing their sense of smell and taste may not enjoy food as much, or may not notice they are adding too much salt or sugar to their food, Basaraba points out.

"The problem is, most older people don't know if their sense of smell is declining. It's not really on anybody's radar, the way we track hearing loss or a problem with our vision."

Based on their results, the researchers suggest doctors may want to incorporate a sense of smell screening into routine visits as people age.