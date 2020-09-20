Wildfire smoke leads to poor air quality warnings for parts of southwest Sask.

Environment Canada issued poor air quality warnings affecting at least 14 Rural Municipalities in southwest Saskatchewan.

Environment Canada said a low pressure system brought wildfire smoke from the United States to the area.

"There is particulate matter in the air so definitely reduce your activity outside, maybe it's not the best day to go for a really long run," Environment Canada meteorologist Shannon Moodie said.

"People who have asthma or even allergies will probably be more significantly impacted [by the smoke]."

The following Rural Municipalities were affected by the poor air quality alert:

R.M. of Canaan including Lucky Lake.

R.M. of Coulee including Neidpath and McMahon.

R.M. of Excelsior including Waldeck Rush Lake and Main Centre.

R.M. of Glen Bain including Glen Bain.

R.M. of Lac Pelletier including Blumenhof.

R.M. of Lacadena including Kyle Tyner and Sanctuary.

R.M. of Lawtonia including Hodgeville.

R.M. of Morse including Herbert Morse Ernfold and Gouldtown.

R.M. of Riverside including Cabri Pennant and Success.

R.M. of Saskatchewan Landing including Stewart Valley.

R.M. of Swift Current including Swift Current and Wymark.

R.M. of Victory including Beechy.

R.M. of Webb including Webb and Antelope lake.

R.M. of Whiska Creek including Vanguard Neville and Pambrun.

Moodie said the poor air quality will be relatively short-lived as winds from the northwest will move the low pressure system out of the area and clear out the smoke.

She said the rest of the province is seeing smoke higher in the air creating skies that are hazier than normal. Moodie estimated in the next day or so the smoke should clear out of the province.