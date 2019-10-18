Polls open Monday morning for Regina municipal election amid winter storm

Polls for Regina's municipal election open Monday morning at 9 a.m. CST in 32 locations amid a winter storm.

Voters will have until 8 p.m. CST to cast their ballots. Unlike the provincial election, which accepted mail-in ballots after Election Day, the city said all mail-in ballots have to be received by the city by 8 p.m. CST Monday.

The City of Regina is reminding voters to give themselves extra time and to drive safe in the winter weather. The city is encouraging the use of transit which is free for the election.

Nine people are running for mayor, 45 for city council, 16 for public school trustee and 12 for separate school board trustee.

When heading to the polls, people are asked to bring a government-issued photo ID with their name and address, or two pieces of government-issued ID, one showing their name and the other a name and address.

Masks will be mandatory at all polls as a result of the provincial health order mandating masks in public indoor spaces. Elections Regina said people choosing to not wear a mask will not be allowed into the polling station and will instead be asked to do confidential curbside voting.

If someone is suddenly self-isolating due to COVID-19, Elections Regina said they should call the elections office for accommodations to be made.

COVID-19 precautions will be in place at all polling stations. Election Regina said there will be hand sanitizing stations at the entrance, shared surfaces will be cleaned in between each voter, physical distancing will be maintained and voters will be screened at the entrance for COVID-19 risk factors.

All separate schools hosting election polls will be closed to students and staff.

The majority of public schools hosting polls will be closed. Three public schools — Wascana Plains School, W.S Hawrylak and Martin Collegiate — will be remain open, but with safety protocols in place so there is no contact between students and the voting public.