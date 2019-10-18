Polls close for Regina's municipal elections

Amid a pandemic and an unprecedented snowfall, the vote-casting portion of Regina's municipal elections has concluded.

While other municipalities considered cancelling — or outright cancelled their elections — residents in the Queen City forged on, battling through an overnight dump of snow to cast their votes, thanks to a Colorado Low that blew through Saskatchewan.

Crews worked to keep roads in front of polling stations clear for voters, who started casting their votes at 9 a.m.

Nine people were vying for the mayor's seat. Ward 4 councillor Lori Bresciani was acclaimed before the election.