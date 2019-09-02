'Tis the sneeze-on: Pollen on the rise across some of Canada, but not in Sask.

Summer has not quite left us yet, with many still suffering from seasonal allergies.

According to Aerobiology Research Laboratories in Toronto, pollen is on the rise across some parts of the country, but not so much in Saskatchewan. Denser places like Calgary, Toronto, Montreal and Ottawa are seeing the biggest spikes.

The reason for that is partly tied to a warmer climate, Daniel Coates, who works for the company, said.

"The seasons start earlier and end a little bit later," Coates said.

Coates said that other factors like urban planting can affect pollen levels as well.

Why not Saskatchewan?

Coates said the company's purpose is to collect pollen samples from across the country and create a pollen forecast so people can know what to expect in the coming days. However, he did mention some factors that could be playing into Saskatchewan's lower levels of pollen.

"Maybe you don't have a lot of urban planting or cities planting a lot of extra trees or maybe you're just not in a highly treed or wooded area ... and that could actually have something to do with it," he said.

He said that Saskatoon is seeing higher levels than Prince Albert or Regina, but the aggregate data across Saskatchewan remains pretty linear.

Ups and downs in other areas

Coates said the long winters played their part in pollen spikes.

"When you have a really long winter, ... the seasons usually start later but you get a higher concentration of that pollen level," he said.

"All of a sudden there was this big explosion or concentration of pollen in the air."

Coates also said that seasonal allergies affect nearly half of all people across the country. This can affect the workforce, with allergies costing millions in lost labour.