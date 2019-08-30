CBC Sask.'s Political Panel looks at latest on ex-Premier Brad Wall
Leader-Post columnist Murray Mandryk and CBC political reporter Adam Hunter take their weekly look at Saskatchewan politics.
Public sector unions, education issues also on the agenda this week
CBC Saskatchewan's Political Panel is back for another look at the past week in provincial politics.
Morning Edition host Stefani Langenegger is joined by Leader-Post columnist Murray Mandryk and CBC political reporter Adam Hunter.
On the agenda this week are public sector unions and the future of education.
The panel also has plenty to say about former premier Brad Wall's appointments to the boards of several energy companies.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.