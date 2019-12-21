Political Panel reviews highs and lows of Sask. politics in 2019
The band is warming up to play Auld Lang Syne and the corks will soon be popping as Murray and Adam toast and highs and lows of Saskatchewan politics in 2019.
Murray Mandryk and Adam Hunter hold their year-in-review
The band is warming up to play Auld Lang Syne for the Political Panel.
It's the last time this year CBC legislative reporter Adam Hunter and Leader-Post columnist Murray Mandryk will get together to discuss Saskatchewan politics.
This time they are joined by Morning Edition guest host, Peter Mills.
On the agenda is that intriguing meeting between federal Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson and his Saskatchewan counterpart Dustin Duncan.
Panel members are also giving their highs and lows of provincial politics in 2019.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.