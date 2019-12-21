Political Panel reviews highs and lows of Sask. politics in 2019

The band is warming up to play Auld Lang Syne for the Political Panel.

It's the last time this year CBC legislative reporter Adam Hunter and Leader-Post columnist Murray Mandryk will get together to discuss Saskatchewan politics.

This time they are joined by Morning Edition guest host, Peter Mills.

On the agenda is that intriguing meeting between federal Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson and his Saskatchewan counterpart Dustin Duncan.

Panel members are also giving their highs and lows of provincial politics in 2019.