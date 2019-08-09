Skip to Main Content
Political Panel looks at Saskatchewan's summer of discontent
Saskatchewan·Audio

Political Panel looks at Saskatchewan's summer of discontent

Summer might be winding down, but it appears there's no end to the rancour between the federal and provincial governments.

Murray Mandryk and Adam Hunter discuss the federal-provincial infrastructure scrap

CBC News ·
The Political Panel, Adam Hunter (left) and Murray Mandryk, discuss the week in Saskatchewan politics. (CBC News)

Beach weather might almost be over, but CBC political reporter Adam Hunter and Leader-Post columnist Murray Mandryk are about to take another another deep dive into the ongoing federal-provincial infrastructure scrap.

Join Murray, Adam and Morning Edition host Stefani Langenegger as they take a look back at the week in Saskatchewan politics.

This week, the political panel tackles the impasse between Saskatchewan and the federal government over the flow of money for infrastructure projects.   

Host Stefani Langenegger speaks with CBC political reporter Adam Hunter and Leader Post columnist Murray Mandryk about a dispute between federal and provincial governments over funding for cultural projects in the province. 7:57
