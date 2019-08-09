Political Panel looks at Saskatchewan's summer of discontent
Summer might be winding down, but it appears there's no end to the rancour between the federal and provincial governments.
Murray Mandryk and Adam Hunter discuss the federal-provincial infrastructure scrap
Beach weather might almost be over, but CBC political reporter Adam Hunter and Leader-Post columnist Murray Mandryk are about to take another another deep dive into the ongoing federal-provincial infrastructure scrap.
Join Murray, Adam and Morning Edition host Stefani Langenegger as they take a look back at the week in Saskatchewan politics.
This week, the political panel tackles the impasse between Saskatchewan and the federal government over the flow of money for infrastructure projects.