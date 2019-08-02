CBC's Political Panel tackles Sask. swimming pool scrap
Hot summer days are here and the Political Panel has swimming pools on the agenda. It turns out infrastructure spending and pools are things that really get politicians riled up.
Stefani Langenegger and Murray Mandryk discuss the week in provincial politics
Hot summer days are here and the Political Panel has swimming pools on the agenda.
It turns out infrastructure spending and pools are things that really get politicians riled up.
Expect CBC's Morning Edition host Stefani Langenegger and Regina Leader-Post columnist Murray Mandryk to make a splash as they discuss the week in Saskatchewan politics.
