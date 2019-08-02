Skip to Main Content
CBC's Political Panel tackles Sask. swimming pool scrap
CBC's Political Panel tackles Sask. swimming pool scrap

Hot summer days are here and the Political Panel has swimming pools on the agenda. It turns out infrastructure spending and pools are things that really get politicians riled up.

Stefani Langenegger and Murray Mandryk discuss the week in provincial politics

Morning Edition host Stefani Langenegger and Leader-Post columnist Murray Mandryk discuss the week in Saskatchewan politics. (CBC News)

Expect CBC's Morning Edition host Stefani Langenegger and Regina Leader-Post columnist Murray Mandryk to make a splash as they discuss the week in Saskatchewan politics.

Join Morning Edition host Stefani Langenegger and Leader-Post columnist Murray Mandryk as they discuss the week in Saskatchewan politics. 5:33

 

