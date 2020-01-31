Political Panel mulls MRIs and Moe (travel expenses)

Sure, the weather might be turning mild, but you can expect the opposite from CBC Saskatchewan's Political Panel.

On the agenda this week is MRI waiting lists (which have doubled between 2015 and 2019) and the premier's expenses, which include a $4,000 charter flight.

And how about those infrastructure problems at St. Paul's Hospital, which allegedly have staff rolling around the building?

CBC political reporter Adam Hunter and Regina Leader-Post columnist Murray Mandryk join Morning Edition host Stefani Langenegger for a lively look back at the week in Saskatchewan politics.