Political Panel: Premier Scott Moe appears at Pride
Leader-Post columnist Murray Mandryk and CBC legislative reporter Adam Hunter discuss the week in politics with Saskatoon Morning host Jennifer Quesnel.
On the agenda today: the Premier's surprise appearance at the Saskatoon Pride parade and the latest on the carbon tax dispute.
Special bonus edition! The Political Panel talks with Morning Edition host Stefani Langenegger about the future of Regina's Wascana Park.