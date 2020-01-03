Skip to Main Content
Sask. Political Panel discusses carbon tax alternatives, Moe vs. Ottawa and NDP's future
Saskatchewan

CBC Saskatchewan's political panel reflected on 2019 in Saskatchewan politics and looked ahead at the coming year.

CBC political affairs reporter Adam Hunter, left, and Regina Leader-Post columnist Murray Mandryk make up CBC's Saskatchewan Political Panel. (CBC)

CBC Saskatchewan's political panel reflects on 2019 in Saskatchewan politics and looks ahead at the coming year in their first Ledge Chat of the new decade.

This week, CBC Saskatchewan political reporter Adam Hunter and Leader-Post political columnist Murray Mandryk tackle issues including Premier Scott Moe's environmental policy, his shift in tone since the federal election, and what the provincial NDP needs to do to make progress in this year's provincial election.

Listen to their chat with Morning Edition host Stefani Langenegger below.

In this week's edition of Ledge Chat, CBC's political reporter Adam Hunter and Regina Leader-Post columnist Murray Mandryk join Morning Edition host Stefani Langenegger to discuss what Premier Scott Moe might be focusing on in the year ahead, and how the NDP and its leader, Ryan Meili, may need to plan for a 2020 provincial election. 10:35
