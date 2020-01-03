Sask. Political Panel discusses carbon tax alternatives, Moe vs. Ottawa and NDP's future
CBC Saskatchewan's political panel reflected on 2019 in Saskatchewan politics and looked ahead at the coming year.
The Leader-Post's Murray Mandryk and CBC's Adam Hunter look back at 2019 in Sask. politics, look ahead to 2020
CBC Saskatchewan's political panel reflects on 2019 in Saskatchewan politics and looks ahead at the coming year in their first Ledge Chat of the new decade.
This week, CBC Saskatchewan political reporter Adam Hunter and Leader-Post political columnist Murray Mandryk tackle issues including Premier Scott Moe's environmental policy, his shift in tone since the federal election, and what the provincial NDP needs to do to make progress in this year's provincial election.
Listen to their chat with Morning Edition host Stefani Langenegger below.
