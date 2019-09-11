Skip to Main Content
Political panel looks at MLAs who want to be MPs
Saskatchewan·New

The federal election is on and Morning Edition host Stefani Langenegger has loads of questions for the political panel. Listen as Murray Mandryk and CBC political affairs reporter Adam Hunter survey the week in Saskatchewan politics.

CBC News ·
Warren Steinley (left), and Corey Tochor have both resigned their positions as MLAs to run for the Conservatives in the upcoming federal election. (CBC)

The federal election is on and Morning Edition host Stefani Langenegger had loads of questions for the political panel.

On the agenda for Regina Leader-Post columnist Murray Mandryk and CBC political affairs reporter Adam Hunter is the resignation of two Saskatchewan MLAs.

Former MLAs Warren Steinley and Corey Tochor hope to be elected MPs on Oct. 21, and Premier Scott Moe is asked about byelections.

Listen below as the Mandryk and Hunter discuss the week in Saskatchewan politics.

The Morning Edition's political panel of CBC's Adam Hunter and Leader-Post columnist Murray Mandryk join host Stefani Langenegger to talk about the federal election kicking off and two Saskatchewan Party MLAs stepping down to run in the race. And how that impacts the provincial legislature. 8:35
