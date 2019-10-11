Skip to Main Content
Political Panel looks at the Crown strike and the Premier's trip to Japan
Saskatchewan·New

Political Panel looks at the Crown strike and the Premier's trip to Japan

Premier Scott Moe continues a trade mission to Asia, and the strike of 5,000 Crown corporation workers enters its second week.

Murray Mandryk and Adam Hunter break down the week in Sask. politics

CBC News ·
CBC Saskatchewan political reporter Adam Hunter and Leader-Post columnist Murray Mandryk are the Political Panel. (CBC News)

Premier Scott Moe continues a trade mission to Asia, and the strike of 5,000 Crown corporation workers enters its second week.

It's all grist for the mill as the Political Panel reviews the last seven days of Saskatchewan politics.

Morning Edition host Stefani Langenegger asks the questions, while Regina Leader-Post columnist Murray Mandryk and CBC Saskatchewan political reporter Adam Hunter provide the lively responses.

The Morning Edition's political panel of CBC's Adam Hunter and Leader-Post columnist Murray Mandryk join host Stefani Langenegger to talk about the back and forth between Unifor and the government, Scott Moe's trip to Asia, a Regina connection to a massive anti-Trudeau ad-campaign and the potential of a minority government. 9:56

 

 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|