Political Panel looks at the Crown strike and the Premier's trip to Japan
Premier Scott Moe continues a trade mission to Asia, and the strike of 5,000 Crown corporation workers enters its second week.
Murray Mandryk and Adam Hunter break down the week in Sask. politics
It's all grist for the mill as the Political Panel reviews the last seven days of Saskatchewan politics.
Morning Edition host Stefani Langenegger asks the questions, while Regina Leader-Post columnist Murray Mandryk and CBC Saskatchewan political reporter Adam Hunter provide the lively responses.