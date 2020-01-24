Political Panel looks at how Premier, Opposition approach the Co-op lockout
The week saw a further escalation of tensions between Unifor and Co-op refinery management in Regina and CBC Saskatchewan's Political Panel was eager to talk about how politicians fit in.
Murray and Adam also discuss the province's move to ban sex offenders from changing names
CBC political reporter Adam Hunter and Regina Leader-Post columnist Murray Mandryk joined Morning Edition host Stefani Langenegger for a look back at the week in Saskatchewan politics.
Also on the agenda was a change to the rules to prevent sex offenders from changing their names.
The panel also discussed new security measures for Premier Scott Moe.
