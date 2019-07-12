Skip to Main Content
Political Panel: Premiers Summit in Saskatoon, accomplishments, disagreements and national unity
Political Panel: Premiers Summit in Saskatoon, accomplishments, disagreements and national unity

Leader-Post columnist Murray Mandryk and CBC legislative reporter Adam Hunter discuss the week in politics with Saskatoon Morning host Stefani Langenegger.

It's time for the Political Panel, Adam Hunter (left) and Murray Mandryk, to look back at the week in Saskatchewan politics. (CBC News)

The Morning Edition's political panel of CBC's Adam Hunter and Leader-Post columnist Murray Mandryk join host Stefani Langenegger to talk about the Council of the Federation meetings in Saskatoon.

They discussed what was accomplished, the disagreements and responses to questions about national unity.

