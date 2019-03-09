Skip to Main Content
CBC Saskatchewan's Political Panel: The budget, TV ads and the 'moose dance'

CBC Saskatchewan's Political Panel: The budget, TV ads and the 'moose dance'

It's that time once again for the political panel — Adam Hunter and Murray Mandryk — to look back on the week in Saskatchewan politics.

The question is raised: Can politicians 'Febreze' their troubles away?

CBC News ·
It's time for the Political Panel, Adam Hunter (left) and Murray Mandryk, to look back at the week in Saskatchewan politics. (CBC News)

CBC Saskatchewan legislative reporter  Adam Hunter and Leader-Post columnist Murray Mandryk joined Morning Edition host Stefani Langenegger for Political Panel on Friday.

Up for discussion was the latest crop of anti-NDP video ads, the upcoming provincial budget, the Wascana Park development controversy and, briefly, Premier Scott Moe's amusing"moose dance".

MLAs are back at the Saskatchewan Legislature and things are already getting heated. From the budget to attack ads, the Morning Edition's Stefani Langenegger gets the latest from the Leader Post's Murray Mandryk and CBC's Adam Hunter. 8:56

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us