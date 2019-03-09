CBC Saskatchewan's Political Panel: The budget, TV ads and the 'moose dance'
It's that time once again for the political panel — Adam Hunter and Murray Mandryk — to look back on the week in Saskatchewan politics.
The question is raised: Can politicians 'Febreze' their troubles away?
CBC Saskatchewan legislative reporter Adam Hunter and Leader-Post columnist Murray Mandryk joined Morning Edition host Stefani Langenegger for Political Panel on Friday.
Up for discussion was the latest crop of anti-NDP video ads, the upcoming provincial budget, the Wascana Park development controversy and, briefly, Premier Scott Moe's amusing"moose dance".
