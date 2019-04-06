Political Panel talks Moe, Meili and the carbon tax rally
A day after the rally that drew 1,000 to Regina's Queensbury Centre, the Political Panel recaps the week in Saskatchewan politics.
Adam Hunter and Murray Mandryk discuss the week in Saskatchewan politics
It's been a raucous week in Saskatchewan politics and now it's time for Political Panel.
The panel has a lot to discuss, including heated words in the Legislative Assembly and an anti-carbon tax rally that attracted more than 1,000 people,
The CBC's legislative reporter Adam Hunter and Leader-Post columnist Murray Mandryk break it down for Morning Edition host Stefani Langenegger.
