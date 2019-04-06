Political Panel talks Moe, Meili and the carbon tax rally

It's been quite a week in politics. Lots of talk about the large rally held for the energy sector in Regina. The CBC's Adam Hunter and the Leaderpost's Murray Mandryk talk about the rally and the heated rhetoric leading up to it. 10:34

It's been a raucous week in Saskatchewan politics and now it's time for Political Panel.

The panel has a lot to discuss, including heated words in the Legislative Assembly and an anti-carbon tax rally that attracted more than 1,000 people,

The CBC's legislative reporter Adam Hunter and Leader-Post columnist Murray Mandryk break it down for Morning Edition host Stefani Langenegger.