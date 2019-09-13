Political Panel shines a light on solar power dispute
It's been said that in politics sunshine is the best disinfectant. With that in mind, Murray Mandryk and Adam Hunter discuss the furor over SaskPower's early end to net-metering.
Mandryk and Hunter discuss cap being reached early on SaskPower net metering program
It's been a stormy week in Saskatchewan politics after SaskPower announced it was capping its net-metering program earlier than expected.
The program lets customers with solar panels feed their electricity into the grid and use it later.
The surprise development resulted in cries of outrage from the province's solar industry — as well as other critics.
This week in Political Panel, Morning Edition host Stefani Langenegger asks Regina Leader-Post columnist Murray Mandryk and CBC Saskatchewan political reporter Adam Hunter to shine a light on the controversy.
