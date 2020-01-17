Skip to Main Content
Sask. Political Panel ponders sons of ministers, hospital overcrowding
Saskatchewan·Audio

Sask. Political Panel ponders sons of ministers, hospital overcrowding

Morning Edition host Stefani Langenegger is joined by Regina Leader-Post columnist Murray Mandryk and CBC Saskatchewan political reporter Adam Hunter for a look back at the week in politics.

Regina Leader-Post columnist Murray Mandryk, CBC's Adam Hunter look back at the week in politics

CBC News ·
CBC political reporter Adam Hunter, left, and Regina Leader-Post columnist Murray Mandryk talk about the week in politics. (CBC)

Cabinet ministers and their adult children were in the news this week and the Political Panel is weighing in.

They'll discuss two separate cases where questions have been raised about sons of ministers and their involvement with government business.

The panel will also tackle the issue of hospital overcrowding.

Regina Leader-Post columnist Murray Mandryk and CBC political reporter Adam Hunter join Morning Edition host Stefani Langenegger to talk the week in politics. They discuss two separate cases where sons of cabinet ministers were in the news for getting alleged government perks, and also tackle the issue of hospital overcrowding and pressures on mental health services in the province. 10:44

 

 

