Political Panel scrutinizes Scheer departure, Sask. Party fundraising gaffe
The CBC's Adam Hunter and Leader-Post columnist Murray Mandryk are back with Morning Edition host Stefani Langenegger to discuss the week in Saskatchewan politics.
A peek ahead at 2020 is also on the agenda this week
What a week in Saskatchewan politics it was!
The Morning Edition's political panel, the CBC's Adam Hunter and Leader-Post columnist Murray Mandryk, is back to hash out what happened.
Murray and Adam join Morning Edition host Stefani Langenegger to discuss Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer's decision to step down.
The panel will also get into the Saskatchewan Party fundraising email that called for matching donations.
Finally, a preview of what 2020 may have in store.