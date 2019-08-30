Skip to Main Content
Political Panel scrutinizes Scheer departure, Sask. Party fundraising gaffe
Saskatchewan

Political Panel scrutinizes Scheer departure, Sask. Party fundraising gaffe

The CBC's Adam Hunter and Leader-Post columnist Murray Mandryk are back with Morning Edition host Stefani Langenegger to discuss the week in Saskatchewan politics.

A peek ahead at 2020 is also on the agenda this week

CBC News ·
CBC Saskatchewan's Political Panel, Adam Hunter and Murray Mandryk, discuss the week in provincial politics with Morning Edition host Stefani Langenegger. (CBC News)

What a week in Saskatchewan politics it was!

The Morning Edition's political panel, the CBC's Adam Hunter and Leader-Post columnist Murray Mandryk,  is back to hash out what happened.

Murray and Adam join Morning Edition host Stefani Langenegger to discuss Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer's decision to step down.

The panel will also get into the Saskatchewan Party fundraising email that called for matching donations.

Finally, a preview of what 2020 may have in store.

The Morning Edition's political panel of CBC's Adam Hunter and Leader-Post columnist Murray Mandryk join host Stefani Langenegger to discuss Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer's decision to step down, the reasons behind the move. The panel talks about a Saskatchewan Party fundraising email that called for matching donations and they preview what 2020 may have in store. 12:36
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|