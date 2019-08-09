Skip to Main Content
Political Panel weighs in on Crown strike, politician's impaired driving conviction
It's a wide-ranging Political Panel discussion this week, with strike action, the federal election and a 2001 drinking-and-driving conviction for a former Sask. Party MLA on the agenda.

Murray Mandryk and Adam Hunter discuss the week in Saskatchewan politics

The Political Panel, Adam Hunter (left) and Murray Mandryk, discuss the week in Saskatchewan politics. (CBC News)

Morning Edition host Stefani Langenegger asks the questions and Leader-Post columnist Murray Mandryk and CBC political reporter Adam Hunter provide the answers.

The CBC's political panel of Adam Hunter and Murray Mandryk join host Stefani Langenegger to talk about strike action, the federal election and a former drinking and driving conviction for former Sask Party MLA Warren Steinley, now a Conservative candidate for the upcoming election. 11:13
