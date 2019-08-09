Political Panel weighs in on Crown strike, politician's impaired driving conviction
It's a wide-ranging Political Panel discussion this week, with strike action, the federal election and a 2001 drinking-and-driving conviction for a former Sask. Party MLA on the agenda.
Murray Mandryk and Adam Hunter discuss the week in Saskatchewan politics
Strike action, the latest from the federal campaign trail and a 2001 drinking-and-driving conviction for a former Sask. Party MLA who is now running for MP were all on the agenda.
Morning Edition host Stefani Langenegger asks the questions and Leader-Post columnist Murray Mandryk and CBC political reporter Adam Hunter provide the answers.