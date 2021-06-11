Regina police warn against unnecessary travel after driver rescued from flooded street downtown

Drivers in Regina are being asked to avoid flooded underpasses and several impassable streets due to rainfall flooding parts of the city.

On Friday morning, the Regina Fire Department's Water Rescue Team was called to the intersection of Albert Street and Saskatchewan Drive for a trapped vehicle.

The driver was rescued and no one was hurt.

Witnesses tell me the overpass started flooding a little after 6 a.m. <br><br>The man who was in that van has been rescued by Regina Fire and was not injured. However they had to deploy a boat to go get him <a href="https://t.co/yuDeGBzlCO">pic.twitter.com/yuDeGBzlCO</a> —@AlexanderQuon

Regina police are asking motorists to plan routes carefully and avoid unnecessary travel.

Police said in a release that people should avoid getting stranded on flooded streets after the heavy overnight rainfall. As of 9 a.m. CST on Friday, police say some problem areas are:

2700 block of Garnet Street, where the Wascana Creek is overflowing.

Highway 1 bypass at Ring Road between the curve and Albert Street S.

Ross Avenue and Winnipeg Street, where two vehicles are stuck in the middle of the road.

Sherwood Drive and Sidney Street west, where it's flooded, manhold covers are off and vehicles are stranded.

Winnipeg Street and Ross Avenue.

Winnipeg Street and College Avenue.

Ring Road and Ross Avenue, where the underpass is starting to flood.

Lewvan Drive and Dewdney Avenue southbound, where it's flooded and there's a stranded motorist.

Rochdale Blvd and Devonshire Drive westbound, where it's flooded.

Broad Street and Saskatchewan Drive, where it's flooded.

North Railway Street and Albert Street, where it's flooded.

Albert Street and Saskatchewan Drive underpass, where it's flooded and barricaded off.

First Avenue N. and Broad Street westbound, where it's flooded.

Fourth Avenue from Broad Street to Albert Street, where it's flooded.

3800 block Rae Street, where it's flooded.

North Victoria Service Road and Ring Road, where an underpass is flooded.

Saskatchewan Drive and Halifax Street, where it's flooded.

Saskatchewan Drive and Cameron Street, where it's flooded.